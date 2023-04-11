Last week, I drove into Sherando Park around 7:45-8 p.m. It was almost dark. I was collecting my oldest child from soccer practice.
I was struck by the darkness of the soccer fields but was blinded by the lights of the baseball fields. As I waited for my child, I began thinking about my recent experience with Frederick County National Little League, and how different the efforts of the county's Parks and Recreation Department are to upkeep the baseball fields, prepare those fields for play, and how clearly funding attached to those fields are greatly different than the efforts and funding of the soccer fields.
Blue Ridge United serves around 1,700 Frederick County youth each year between their recreation and travel programs. The condition of many of these fields is pitiful. They are not level. They contain divots and holes that could create a safety concern for our players. The grass is often longer than it should be for soccer play. The markings on the field are often very light and sometimes hard to see. The penalty area in front of the goals is often without grass, and if we have had any rain, is often muddy. Not to mention, there is no option to play past dusk because none of the county fields have lights. This creates quite a problem when we are in standard time.
Surely the kids who play baseball/softball are not more entitled to adequate facilities and fields than the kids who play soccer!
Jennifer Boycourt
Stephens City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.