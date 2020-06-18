I am writing to encourage my fellow residents from the Shawnee Magisterial District to support Dave Stegmaier for supervisor. Dave is a great choice to represent the constituents of Frederick County and will do his best to serve the community well.
Unlike the statewide primary to select the senate candidate, this election for Shawnee supervisor will be a party canvass, which will take place at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall (252 Costello Drive in Winchester) on Saturday, June 27th, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It is not necessary to be active in the local Republican Party to participate; this canvass is open to all registered voters who are in alignment with the principles of the Republican platform.
Dave’s stated vision for Frederick County is one of common sense conservatism. Don’t we all want superior schools, properly funded fire and rescue, safe communities, and low taxes? Many candidates promise these things, but Dave has the practical, real-world experience to move us in the right direction.
Personally, I have known Dave for many years as a friend and neighbor, and I know him to be a man of integrity, with a kind heart and a deep love for our community. He will be accessible and responsive to the needs of his constituents. If you live in Shawnee, I hope you will join me in voting for Dave Stegmaier at the upcoming party canvass.
