On November 3rd, I will be voting for Bill Wiley for 29th District state delegate. Bill will champion the issues that matter to valley conservatives in a way that takes into account the majority of voters in our area. But he will represent everyone in a manner that is respectful and fair. Bill is a strong advocate for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. I am also supporting Dave Stegmaier for Shawnee District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors and Les Veach for 1st Ward on City Council. These three men are involved in their community and are public servants rather than politicians. All three care about people and are engaged on the issues in their respective jurisdictions. There are other good candidates in multiple other contests that are not mentioned here but I felt it necessary to support these three whom I consider friends. Please support Wiley, Stegmaier, and Veach when you vote in advance or on November 3rd!
Seth Thatcher
Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.