Thank you for covering the local skateboarding community and their hub “The Spot.”
I graduated from Handley in 1999 and we skaters encountered similar challenges with the city's and community’s reaction to our need to skate. Skateboarding is now an Olympic sport, and no longer an outcast activity.
I hope the article will inspire others to support a local skateboarding scene in Winchester and the surrounding areas.
Front Royal succeeded in building an amazing facility, so there’s a great local example to follow.
To the skaters of Winchester: don’t be discouraged by a lack of support. Skaters are inherently scrappy and resilient, and there’s always been a strong scene in Winchester.
Thanks also to The Winchester Star for supporting the skate scene, including when my friends and I were featured at our version of “The Spot” — a church parking lot on Amherst Street — circa 1997.
Winchester traditions can coexist with skateboard culture — it’s simply a matter of trust and communication.
On my next visit home I plan to session “The Spot,” as I’m still skating at 41 (albeit with sore joints). Hope to see you there!
Dustin Umberger
Foster City, Ca.
