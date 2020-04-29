Concern: Last week seemed to bring out opinions from a number of writers that were nothing more than expressing their dislike or support for our president. The anger on both sides bubbled up through their desire to support a belief. Unfortunately, the facts — if they had any — were sorely missing. It is sad that in a time where so many find common ground and support those we elected, so many others attack any effort brought forward by anyone with a different point of view.
Wish I had a solution to creating unity and less judgement and fear-mongering but I don't. That said, you post the rules for correspondence and adding one more might be helpful. Anyone stating a fact should be required to support this with an educated source it was derived from and the author. Too many are setting themselves up as "The Authority" with zero fact to support their beliefs. When neighbors take on a "I know what's best for you" attitude and use the forum to argue their opinions no one wins.
You have a tough job! Thanks for taking the time to consider my opinion.
(2) comments
Seriously though, who watches the Watchmen, i.e. the fact checkers? https://www.realclearpolitics.com/fact_check_review/?dr=2017-10-22%20to%202020-04-29&all_time=1&vb=1&featId=24
Great idea in theory. Unfortunately, "facts" have become as fluid as, oh I don't know... gender, these days. Wait for it... lol.
