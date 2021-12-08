The Exit 302 Smart Development Coalition supports the thoughtful, disciplined, and measured approach to Frederick County land development. We applaud the Frederick County Board of Supervisors’ stand on protecting our natural rural character and quality of life in the wake of Leesburg-based Blue Ridge Energy Holdings LLC’s desire to create a solar facility on approximately 326 acres in the Gore area.
The quality of life that Frederick County residents enjoy versus development interests is a difficult balance to strike. However, there is value in maintaining our rural character. The U.S. Supreme Court has even recognized the value of this quality of life. In Sierra Club v. Morton (1972), the Court stated:
“Aesthetic and environmental well-being, like economic well-being, are important ingredients of the quality of life in our society, and the fact that particular environmental interests are shared by the many rather than the few does not make them less deserving of legal protection through the judicial process.”
The Exit 302 Smart Development Coalition supports the smart development of all lands throughout Frederick County. We support a balanced approach to land use that not only protects the aesthetic appeal of our rural landscape, but also protects our rural culture, history, and lifestyle.
As citizens of Frederick County, we cannot abdicate or underappreciate, on any level, our right to determine our combined destiny by working hand in hand with the elected officials that work for us, representing us on the matters that impact us directly and that affect us the most.
Robert Clark
Middletown
