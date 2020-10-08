The city of Winchester, Virginia, has come along way in its growth and development over the past few years. A great deal of that growth can be directly linked to the leadership entrusted by the citizens. While no one individual is the absolute sole reason for such gains made by any municipality, the contributions that I’ve personally observed and know of provided by councilman and vice-mayor John Hill has certainly been a major asset in that growth and development. I strongly endorse his candidacy for re-election, and urge the citizens of his district (Ward 2) to send him back to city hall to continue his outstanding work on their behalf, and all the citizens of Winchester, Virginia.
The contributions that councilman Hill has made to the entire Winchester, Frederick County, and Clarke County regions spans more than 40 years. He knows the issues, the needs, and the know how to get the job done. His ability to work with those who have differing views and perspectives from one another, as well as his own, is what makes this gentleman’s re-election a vital matter for the city. A strong leader. Willing to listen. An exceptionally fair adjudicator. John Hill – Winchester, Virginia City Council!!!!
(0) comments
