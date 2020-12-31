Swim team restrictions too stringent
In my opinion, COVID-19 restrictions being applied to Winchester Swim Team, WST, at Jim Barnett Park are too strict.
Most year-round swim teams are allowing and are able to maintain safe distances for 4-6 swimmers per lane during swim workouts, throughout the state of Virginia.
The City of Winchester, however, is restricting WST to only two per lane in a six-lane indoor pool. A total of 12 people in the indoor pool area. I think this is an extreme safety precaution measure.
Nationally, USA swimming organization has not reported any transmissions of COVID-19 during swim practice. Our team has not had any positive cases at all so far. I and my team acknowledge the importance of maintaining safe precautions to stop the spread of this virus and protect my community, and uphold safety such as wearing facial coverings, maintaining 6 feet of social distancing and staying home when sick or with any symptoms.
We are able to maintain safe measures and distancing while swimming in chlorinated water with four to six swimmers per lane. On the other side of the building where the gym is, there are other sports like basketball and volleyball and they have lighter restrictions.
Andrew Thompson Winchester
