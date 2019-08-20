When there was only a few people on Earth, there was a murderer (Cain) and the invention of gunpowder was hundreds of years away.
Take away the guns and powder, and you're back to the original problem — man's heart. But the Gospel is the power of God that brings salvation to change an evil heart.
Oh, how about all the babies killed last week? No gunpowder used there either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.