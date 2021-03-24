I'm just wondering what other countries are thinking about our large fence around our Capitol. I think we should take it down and put it up on our southern border and add a few hundred miles to it.
John Schulz
Berryville
(21) comments
Thank you, Shiny, you summed it up well. The United States is, again, a shining light of hope. That’s what my grandfather thought when he immigrated from Spain over a 100 years ago. If Trump supporters wish to continue wallowing in the lies of stolen elections, well, I have some ocean front property in Arizona to sell them and, I think, a bridge in Brooklyn.
Even Trump’s idiot lawyer has wondered why people could be so stupid as to believe these lies.
it's hard to imagine other countries wasting much time contemplating a temporary fence erected around this nation's Capitol building after it was the sight of a riot and insurrection on Jan. 6th. They probably are amazed that so many rubes actually believed the lies spread by a Presidential election loser, and were so easily incited to break serious laws in order to contest the most free and fair election of our time. They probably watch with a mixture of sadness, disbelief, and consternation that the most revered democracy of modern day was so quickly and easily jeopardized by a one term con man who lost the popular election two times, yet with a minority of support was able to scare normal, rational people into being submissive, weak, boot-lickers who are willing to lie, cheat and steal in order to maintain power. They probably feel like a majority of Americans, both worried and disgusted to have the true nature of so many revealed to be as bankrupt as they apparently are.
[thumbup][thumbup] Preach Shiny! Thank you.
Since Trump was voted out of office, whining about white privilege seems odd. Republicans represent white privilege and racism as noted with the huge number of voter suppression laws they wish to pass. Can’t win honestly so make it as difficult as possible for people to vote. I doubt these so called “laws” will hold up in court.
The fence is there to protect the government of the Rich, by the privilaged and not of you. (Sorry Mr. Lincoln - we were robbed.)
I'm not rich. It was constructed because of you and your guys trying to stop our government from working. We saw it and we heard what they said. All because of the Big Lie even Sidney Powell says "reasonable people shouldn't believe." You and your NK ballot boats lost. Quit lying.
Well we are not lying. The evidence is very plain for someone not intellectually challenged or not on the take. We live in a modern Mafia State where Truth is what ever the government says. It is up to intelligent people like myself to point out that the tern accumulator denotes addition, not subtraction. So Mr What ever his real name Spock suggests cannot explain the countless times the Trump Votin PA and Georgia went down during the night of the election. Decreasing vote totals during the night of the election means subtraction not addition. Since we have total votes, those 54 times votes were subtracted from Trump, they reappeared in Biden's column. Lies? The numbers are taken from the New York Times data feed. As stated Mr. Spock is either willfully ignorant or as he says - a liar.
Sparkman, are you still on all that stolen election nonsense? Perhaps you need to talk to a mental health professional and find a hobby. All that garbage you’re wailing about has been proven over, and over, and over, and over to be false. If Republican observers had bothered to go to the classes, they would have understood how elections work and are processed. Instead they were idiots with iPhones taking pictures and screaming fraud in their ignorance. They are the criminals.
Election results were counted so many times and Biden continued to win, I believe he is the 67th president by now. This election was certified by 50 states, 50 Secretary of States, 50 governors, and eventually a joint session of Congress in spit of efforts of people who think like you who violently tried to overthrow a democracy. Grow up and get a life. Or continue to believe 8 million votes were flipped by aliens.
Alas, BHG, I fear you might be as intellectually challenged as I obviously am. Sparks is a legend in his own mind in the smarts department, the lies roll off his tongue quicker than you can swat a fly, every dang day. Apparently, though he calls them "dimocrats" they were smart enought to form a vast coilition of conspirators to "steal" the election away from a mob boss who never got above a 50 percent approval rating in his 4 years of grifting. Genius! Putin is proud of ya Sparks. The rest of the country, not so much.
"enough" and "coilition" Dog typos lol
Speaking of "intellectually challenged" Sparky, I can't wait until you share publically why Trump's wannabe lawyer says "no reasonable person would have believed her lies." It's rich.
You were part of the cause of that fence being put up.
Well, some of us are far more concerned about the criminal trash that support Trump and his lies, who attacked the Capital on January 6, and murdered a police officer among other crimes than the desperate people seeking a new life free of violence and looking for an opportunity of jobs.
I fear our domestic terrorists and not a bunch of kids.
The fence is in the process of being removed since the intelligence and security agencies have found no credible threats. It was put up after the capitol was overrun by a mob made up largely of white supremacist Trump supporters, based on their own statements. The FBI has stated that home grown radicalized WS terrorism is our greatest threat. Does Mr. Schulz have other, more important things to worry about that we can help him with?
I wonder. Mr. Spock and Mr. Slowe if Mr. Schulz is enjoying his $1400 relief check-thank you, President Biden-or did he return it to the treasury in protest. He certainly wouldn’t want to be tainted by an illegitimate administration.
We are in more danger and harm from the armed, adult, Republican insurgents than from defenseless children. Acknowledge the true enemy within.
Prove it, oh ignorant one...
Blonde, Blondie, here I am! I certainly don’t want to miss the opportunity to irritate you! Oh, and yes, the trash that attacked our Capital and threatened our Democracy have been arrested and will likely go to prison. They filmed themselves committing crimes. They bragged about their crimes. Mr. Spock or any of us do not have to prove it. That’s a job of the law.
It's people like you, slowe, that makes me glad I'm not on your side. You blabber on and really know nothing about what you are saying. This shows your stupidity.
Maybe we should fence in DC when all the representatives and congress members are there.
Amen.
