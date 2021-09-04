Take responsibility for your actions
William Nordman was right on the money in his Sept. 1 Open Forum, “Freedom and democracy are earned through responsibility.” Too many people are blaming their actions on anything they can think of instead of taking responsibility for them. My parents were also believers in paying the consequences for my actions. My dad never laid a hand on me, although my mom was pretty accurate with a switch, kindly of course, but I knew when I looked at my dad’s face that I had disappointed him.
I am truly sorry that more parents don’t teach their children to be responsible. Look at some of today’s workforce. Pay me but don’t expect me to work too hard for it.
Please stop blaming others, your environment or any other cause. Be a man or a woman and stand up and take responsibility for your actions.
Carolyn Williams Frederick County
