I had just a few comments on items in the July 25 paper. As to the front-page headline “Mueller: No Russia Exoneration for Trump,” I realize you print many AP articles, but I didn’t realize that you couldn’t craft your own, more accurate, headlines on these articles.
As everyone with any understanding of the law is aware, prosecutors in our legal system don’t “exonerate” individuals. They either charge them with a crime, or end an investigation by saying there was insufficient evidence. I am disappointed that you chose to use such a misleading headline.
I am also disappointed that you chose to print such an infantile attempt at humor (“Donald Doodle”) in the “Your Views” section of the Editorial page. Of course, I am in favor of printing views from all segments of your readership, but you should be able to exercise a modicum of editorial judgment when it comes to an embarrassing, failed attempt like that one.
Please do better.
