Taking the good with the bad on social media
We remember the day when social media platforms were developed for the use of connectivity with long-lost friends, family, and even the hope of creating new contacts.
The latest Candace Cameron Bure posting of a family photo represents what happens to normal citizens (and some elites) who are proud of their family members. Instead of receiving kind, honest comments from the observers, she received cruel criticism for no apparent reason other than mean-spiritedness or outright jealously.
Sadly, today’s social media platforms are trolled by narcissistic, poorly educated, improperly potty-trained bullies that lash out at anything good that reminds them of what they do not have or experience in life. These types of individuals have largely taken over the internet with their hate speech as their form of self-indulging entertainment. Least we mention the poor grammar used as they attempt to articulate something intelligent.
While I can appreciate those of you who are proud of your achievements, your family members, and friends, we need not feel compelled to impress others to receive self-gratification. In fact, that feeling is often short-lived. Good people are rewarded in the end. “Behold, the righteous shall be recompensed in the earth: much more the wicked and the sinner.”
That should be enough solace! But, if you need additional stimuli just be prepared to take the bad with the good.
For those individuals who are confused or just bad souls…, crawl back into that deep, dark hole you call despair!
David Eddy Middletown
