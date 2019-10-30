Tara Ford Helsley grew up in a household that taught public service, kindness, and love for community and fellow man.
As her mother, I have a background in social work, education, and serving on the Winchester Public School Board. Her father served as a deacon and a church administrator during the formative years of Tara's life.
As parents we tried to instill in Tara and her siblings the need for integrity, a love for humanity and public service to their community, and how to be good citizens.
Tara F. Helsley has spent a great deal of her life volunteering and working to help make life in her community a better place for all members regardless of their race, creed, or economic stature in life.
Compassion, integrity, competence, and sincerity are all qualities that Tara will bring to the job as Circuit Court clerk. Vote for Tara F. Helsley for Winchester Circuit Court clerk on Nov. 5, because Tara is with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.