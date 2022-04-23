Much has been written and said recently on the proposed budget for Frederick County Public Schools. As a teacher I would like to add my small bit.
Do you remember March 2020 when the world shut down? Teachers were given no more notice than parents. We left for what we thought was a few days and ended up being home for the rest of the year. Like the rest of America we were shocked, confused and scared. The school system came up with plans. Cafeteria workers continued to provide meals which bus drivers delivered to central locations; school secretaries made copies of teacher handouts and had them available for students; WiFi hot spots were sent out into the county and IT specialists worked with students and staff to rise to the occasion of virtual lessons. At a time when many people were washing their groceries, teachers were picking up papers and projects that students delivered to their schools. Teachers were writing plans, rearranging material and learning how to deliver instruction to students who were not in front of them. Then in the 20-21 school year, FCPS was one of the few Virginia systems that was open for the entire school year, offering both in-person and virtual learning.
On top of all of that, the special education teachers were tasked with amending every IEP for their caseload students. This extra burden was taken on by the teachers because it was what needed to be done to remain in compliance with a legal document.
Janet Frye
Frederick County
