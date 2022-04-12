Last week, Christie Jett wrote a letter to editor in which she talked about the possible “Great Resignation” of teachers from Frederick County Public Schools.
Her words took me back in time to circa 1990 when there was a particularly vitriolic debate during the public hearing of the county budget. I can still remember the jaw-dropping moment when one of the supervisors said something to the effect of, “If the teachers don’t like it then they can go teach somewhere else.” Those words started the exodus of teachers from FCPS to Loudoun County Public Schools, which still exists today.
Here are the numbers. (Source: LCPS Public Information Office) There are 524 Frederick County residents and 90 Winchester City residents who work for LCPS. That is a grand total of 614 area residents who choose to commute to Loudoun County. What a huge loss of talent for our local school systems!
Friday night I had the pleasure of attending "Dear Edwina, Jr." at Admiral Byrd Middle School. (Great job, kids!) Painted on the wall next to the stage is a quote from former FCPS Superintendent Dr. William C. Dean that we all need to contemplate. It says, “The only reason we are here is to do our part to make our young people successful. That’s it. It’s the only reason. So no matter what part you play, do it well.”
What part do you play and are you doing it well?
Kathy Yereb
Stephens City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.