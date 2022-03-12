I am writing in response to your article titled “Clarke school board chairwoman: Educating students ‘a shared responsibility,’" published in your newspaper on March 8, 2022.
I agree with Singh-Smith that increasing the teacher’s pay will produce benefits that justify the costs. If the teacher population is shrinking, then there should be an incentive for outside teachers to choose Clarke County schools over competitive nearby opportunities. Better-paid teachers might lead to a further increase in students re-enrolling in the public schools and alleviating the mental fatigue these teachers and other staff are experiencing.
As for the concern of schools getting more money with a decline in student population, I worry that this could start a downward spiral where investing less into the school system causes the student population to drop, which causes less investment into education, and so on. Increasing the teacher's pay will not only benefit the teachers but the many generations that will learn from them.
Fortis Brake
Harrisonburg
