Teachers need more support
My daughter is a first grader in FCPS. Her teacher is attentive, responsive, creative, and organized. I marvel at her ability to make such an impact on my daughter individually in an overcrowded classroom of 6- and 7-year-old students.
My son is on the Autism spectrum. For him, there is no other option besides public schools. For his specialized education, we rely on Fredrick County Public School’s Special Education Program, an IEP, and the professionals who work with him, helping him reach his highest potential. Special education instructors are some of the hardest working individuals I have ever had the pleasure of meeting, and we are still in contact with those who have since left the classroom.
They are making a difference. The turnover and burnout rate, however, for special education teachers is astronomically high, and that affects the quality of education in classrooms where teachers are expected to meet the needs of multiple Individualized Education Programs without any help or additional assistance. When public schools are not supported in every aspect, everybody will lose, starting with students.
I support absolutely anything that supports teachers, including but not limited to pay raises, increased employment opportunities, classroom aides, and additional pay for special education instructors. We desperately need to retain good teachers. Good teachers deserve a place of honor and gratitude that is reflected in their compensation. I think that with the right support, FCPS can continue to be one of the top school systems in the state.
SheRae Hunter Frederick County
