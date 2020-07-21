Just in case your readers did not get all the implications of Monday's editorial cartoon — opening schools safely, with pupils AND teachers in the classroom depends on whether COVID-19 spread is under control — and that community spread is within SCIENTIFIC DEFINED safe limits. Teachers I have talked with desperately want to return to the classroom. They love their students and want to see them in person, BUT they are legitimately concerned that their chance of exposure to the virus is too high.
Reopening our schools depends on science NOT wishes, hopes and prayers!
(1) comment
Too many rely on "rogue science".
