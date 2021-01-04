Teaching firearms safety in schools a good idea
I would like to respond to Gerald Crowell’s Open Forum from December 31st regarding the teaching of gun safety in schools. This is an excellent idea and would help to decrease the number of gun accidents such as the one reported in that day’s paper with four teenaged boys. I recall when such training existed and the safe handling of guns was actually encouraged by our local government. I personally took the Virginia Hunter Safety course from our local Game Warden, Dave Ramsey. I was in the ninth grade at Frederick County Junior High School in 1976. We took a week in all of our physical education classes to cover that whole course in depth. We were able to meet and interact with local law enforcement as well as learn the safe handling of firearms. Mr. Ramsey was knowledgeable, personable and was able to relate many instances where unsafe handling of guns did not turn out well. Overall, it was a positive experience that has stuck with me and even enabled me to pass these lessons on to my children and grandchildren. I would encourage the Department of Wildlife Resources to partner with our schools once again as it could only help to save lives. Great ideas never go out of style, do they Mr. Crowell?
Dave Clarke Berryville
(1) comment
The best gun safety message is: Don’t have one.
