Tell City Council you don’t want gun-free zones
Winchester City Council and the mayor have proposed a vote on February 9 for new gun-free zones which include government buildings shared with Frederick County (who is not enacting these controls) and all permitted events, adjacent streets and sidewalks of permitted events in the city.
These new measures will criminalize anyone living on the parade route who steps out of their house carrying a gun. It will criminalize women wanting to safely walk to their car after the fireworks. Citizens who have taken safety classes, passed background checks and are not criminals will become criminals because they conceal carry to permitted events in the city.
How many streets will this include? How are citizens to know which streets are gun-free zones so they can avoid them or not carry a gun?
I have asked several council members. No one can provide clarity.
How will the city protect me since I won’t be allowed to do it myself? They have many protections in place to make the courthouse — a gun-free zone — secure. Will they be able to use these same protections at Apple Blossom, First Night Out, Movies on the Mall, Fourth of July and other events?
You and I will no longer be allowed to protect ourselves and our families at these events.
Criminals will not care if it’s a gun-free zone or not. Law-abiding citizens will.
Contact the council. Let them know we do not want this law.
Greg Mauzy Frederick County
