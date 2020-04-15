We, the undersigned, are the Board of Directors of the Winchester Rescue Mission. As such, we would like to thank you for the article in the April 13th edition of The Star informing the community that the Mission, in a collaborative effort with Shenandoah University, the City of Winchester, Frederick County, and other governmental and non-profit organizations, will open a temporary/emergency shelter for the homeless. We would like to point out that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, acting through the Continuum of Care in Harrisonburg, reached out to Brandan Thomas, the WRM’s Executive Director to lead the project. Pastor Thomas was contacted because it is well-known that he is a leading voice and advocate for the homeless in Winchester. Although Brandan, and the Mission’s staff, are fully occupied with running the Mission in these difficult times, he gladly and enthusiastically accepted the challenge of taking on this additional assignment. We, the board of the WRM, fully support Brandan and this project.
James Montano, Peggy Perdue, Patti Solenberger, Patrick Kofalt, Dick Kent, Leda Duck, J. Knox Singleton, Alexis LaPorte
Winchester Rescue Mission board of directors
