In this country we honor our veterans in many ways. There are parades, flags on tombstones, and my daughter always greets them with a handshake and a thank you for their service. Perhaps we should do more, especially for those veterans who have lost limb and blood on foreign soil —like sending them to the United States Senate. I am speaking, of course, about Daniel Gade, who lost a limb fighting for our country and is now a candidate in the upcoming election.
To understand the magnitude of his sacrifice I urge you to visit the poet Wilfred Owen's "Disabled", the poem that is really the genesis of letter. Read it over and I believe you will agree that Mr. Gade deserves more than a gratuitous handshake. Let's give him our votes. He has certainly earned them.
Walter Skipwith McMann
950 Withers Larue Road
Berryville, VA 22611
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.