I would like to commend City Council for not passing a meaningless resolution to make Winchester a 2nd amendment sanctuary city or to state that they support the constitution, which they are already sworn to do.
Although I was not at the recent council meeting, I would like to respond to comments made as reported in the Winchester Star, “Council: 2nd Amendment resolution unnecessary,” on Jan. 16, 2020.
First, no one is going to take away your right to protect yourself as Jennifer Bayliss worries. Assault rifles, high capacity magazines, bump stocks, etc., are never necessary for personal protection.
Second, the comment by Brandon Angel, if accurate, is highly irresponsible and potentially dangerous. According to The Star, he stated, “There is going to be blood shed on both sides. People will rebel.” This kind of inflammatory rhetoric is one of the reasons we need tougher gun laws. If this is your opinion or intent Mr. Angel, perhaps you should not be allowed to possess a firearm. Anyone making such blatant threats to the public should be prevented from carrying out such threats and held accountable for the consequences of their words.
The majority of citizens agree that we need sensible restrictions to prevent unnecessary gun violence. Thank you Gov. Northam for moving this forward, and thank you City Council for not encouraging our citizens to disobey the law.
A question - is hate speech protected speech?
Answer: Absolutely. In June of 2017, the US Supreme Court ruled that, "There is no ‘hate speech’ exception to the First Amendment."
Don't believe me? Then read this on that ultra right wing paper called the Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/volokh-conspiracy/wp/2017/06/19/supreme-court-unanimously-reaffirms-there-is-no-hate-speech-exception-to-the-first-amendment/
The lesson is that just because you don't want to hear it, doesn't mean you can shut it down by labeling it hate speech.
THank you Mr. Snow for making these very good points. Let reason prevail.
