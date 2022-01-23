I read that Governor Youngkin has appointed Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene as acting Virginia Health commissioner.
Dr. Greene has done an amazing job keeping our area updated on the COVID-19 situation. I always read his regular letters to the editor and, of course, any interviews The Star did with him.
I know he was really committed to his responsibility to his district. Virginians will benefit greatly from Dr. Greene's knowledge and compassion in his new position. My good wishes go with him that it will be a permanent and satisfying position for him.
I will miss you, Dr. Greene, and thank you for everything!
I would also like to thank Trex Vice President of Manufacturing Barry Creek.
You and Trex have exceeded my expectations. I so appreciate your update on what you are doing to reduce the sound of your Shawnee Drive plant. Your commitment to this issue, even to giving a timeline, makes me really appreciate a company like Trex in our neighborhood. Thank you for being such a caring company!
Kitty Stein
Frederick County
