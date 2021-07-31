We just lost my father-in-law in the Winchester area due to chronic health conditions. What touched our heart and minds the most was the absolute care, respect, and professionalism of our first responders. The very ones the cancel culture unjustly vilifies for their sick narrative.
The operator on the 911 call worked with his distraught son and daughter until paramedics arrived, providing guidance to revive his life. Moments later a paramedic arrived, then two Winchester police officers came and stayed through the entire process.
Hospice immediately sent their nurse to confirm the moment of death and perform necessities to prepare for his departure to the funeral home. Omps sent two compassionate and professional individuals to pick up the body. Since Fred was an Army veteran, they draped his body in the red, white, and blue that none of us expected, but greatly appreciated.
The moral of this real story is to illuminate the character of our nation’s first responders and America’s finest. They do this every day, and for complete strangers. I ask each of you to not give in to the evil doers in our country who scrutinize the men and women who respond to all in need. These first responders deserve our praise and support throughout this tumultuous time in our nation. Thank you to the Winchester first responders for your unwavering professionalism and support in times of need. Our nation needs you!
David Eddy
Middletown
(4) comments
Blessings to all who serve us and give so much of themselves, be it EMS, police, medical professionals, and on and on. Once again, we are reminded of all of the good people out there doing wonderful things everyday!!!!
Mr. Eddy, I am so sorry for your loss. I, too, had need of first responders. While I wasn’t really in the land of living at the moment, they were there for me and gave great comfort and help to my husband.
God bless them all.
I am sorry for the loss of your father. I'm also sorry that you would turn his death into a chance to express ginned-up culture war nonsense about cancel culture. Cudos to the first responders who keep us safe.
And yet he isn't wrong, is he? Given it's his letter, his situation, and his feelings, he can say any dang thing he wants. You don't like it? Don't read it. Let your intentional ignorance be your shield, Catherine. It is clearly serving you well. [beam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.