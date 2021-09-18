On behalf of the 20 congregations composing the Shenandoah Fellowship Foundation, on behalf of the board, trustees, staff, and especially our residents, we would like to thank the United Way for its organization of the United Way Day of Caring.
We would also like to thank The Winchester Star for its coverage of the work done at Winchester House by the volunteers.
We would especially like to thank the 78 volunteers from The City of Winchester, Shenandoah Fit, Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics, and The Shockey Companies. The generous contribution of labor and compassion means so much to our residents. We have been truly blessed by your presence with us on Sept. 15.
David Ray
President, Shenandoah Fellowship Foundation/Winchester House
