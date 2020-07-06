I want to thank the many people who participated in the Republican firehouse primary election on June 27th that nominated a candidate for Shawnee District supervisor. Among the participants were: 1). The voters, who weathered the heat and fears of COVID-19 to vote at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall; 2). The organizers and volunteers of the primary, including Frederick County Republican Committee Chairman Al Sibert, and the many volunteers who helped run a smooth process; and 3). My two opponents, Kermit Gaither and Elaine Holliday, who ran excellent campaigns. Because I came out ahead in the voting, I will be moving on to the General Election and I look forward to opportunities to share why I believe Republican policies will help to secure a better future for the people of Frederick County than Democrat policies. Again, I am grateful to all those who made the Republican Primary such a success!
Dave Stegmaier
Republican candidate for Shawnee District supervisor
(2) comments
The last thing this county needs is a racist Trump supporter like you on the BOS.
There’s always one disgruntled Richard cranium.
