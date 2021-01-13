Recently about 100 people from the Winchester Rescue Mission and Laurel Center were provided a Christmas dinner.
I would like to start by thanking John and his wonderful staff at our local Cracker Barrel. They have been on board for all eight years. With COVID, it was more challenging this year, but, once again, they did a great job.
Thanks to Debbie and David Garber of Garber's Ice Cream for providing dessert and contribution.
Many thanks for the financial support from Jennifer and Steve Merritt, Ruth and Kevin Benson, Mary Beth, Alice and Walter Shaver.
Thanks to the many Kraft/Heinz employees including Jerry Miller, Kathy Dunham, Colby Keddington and many others.
Thanks to all for making this possible and finally thanks to Bryan McFarland for helping deliver the food.
May everyone have a safe and successful 2021.
