The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley wishes to publicly thank everyone who made our 2021 Community Star event on August 26 a success. It takes a leap of faith for businesses and individuals to support an event in the midst of a pandemic and we certainly appreciate the support.
Over 140 attendees came to support the organizations and individuals that we honored, including Valley Health System, the Sinclair Health Clinic, Mark Merrill, Dr. Terry Sinclair, Dr. Shyama Rosenfeld, and the late Dr. David Powers.
The special tributes delivered both on video and in person by Dr. Tracy Fitzsimmons, Katrina McClure, Jeffery Patton, Harry Smith, Libba Pendleton, and Timothy Youmans provided touching insights into all our honorees. In addition, our host, Barry Lee, added his personal warmth to our entire presentation. We thank them all, honorees and presenters, for their time and consideration.
We must also thank all of our sponsors for the evening: Valley Health System, Arby’s, ELB Management, First Bank, Yount, Hyde & Barbour, Byron Brill and Kathy Kanter, Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, United Bank, Ron and Kathy Napier, David and Joyce Ray, Bret Hrbek-Edward Jones, Mason Advisory Services, Stoneridge Homes, Valley Proteins, and TWG Insurance.
These sponsors were key to making the evening possible. The Northern Shenandoah Valley region continues to be a loving, supportive community and we are proud to play our role by connecting philanthropic individuals and organizations with local nonprofits.
Larry Weiss , executive director, Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.