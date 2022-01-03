Operation Remember began in 2012 to provide gifts to nursing home residents at Christmas. Since then, we have grown each year to include more facilities and more residents.
Saying thank you seems so small but there is no way to communicate the level of gratitude we have for all the volunteers and donors that make what we do possible.
Nursing homes and assistant living facilities can be lonely and isolating. Covid has made it worse. Operation Remember brings smiles to those residents at Christmas, they know they matter, and they have not been forgotten.
So, to anyone and everyone who lent a hand making this year possible, we thank you. Without all the help collecting donations, filling wish lists, help with organization, wrapping gifts, delivering and so much more, we couldn’t make this happen.
Thank you all and we will do it again next year
Betty Sue Unger
Operation Remember, Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.