A word of appreciation/thanks to the pastors and staff of Grace Lutheran Church. They have used their ingenuity and skill sets to carry us through the coronavirus pandemic to the benefit of all. We have been able to attend our regular church services, our vespers, etc., sometimes even wearing our pajamas. This program and their efforts are much appreciated and worthy of note.
A.R. and D.S. Braden
Frederick County
