I want to share my personal story about my recent experience with several members of the Winchester Police Department. When two officers showed up at my door several weeks ago, asking to speak to me, I will be honest and say that I was slightly annoyed. I had just gotten out of the shower and was getting dressed. I heard them tell my partner that they had to speak with me directly. I dressed quickly and came downstairs. When I went to the door, they insisted on coming inside. We have not allowed anyone in our home for over a year due to COVID-19 concerns, and I could not grasp why they were insisting on coming inside. Cpl. B.S. South and Lt. Rob Bower were here to gently tell me that my son had been found deceased at his home in Asheville, N.C. As soon as they asked me if I had a son named Joseph, it hit me. I screamed “don’t you come here to tell me my baby is dead.” They quietly nodded yes. After the initial shock, they asked about local family, support, and whether I needed clergy or medical attention. They were kind and gentle. The lesson here is not to assume that you know what our police officers endure on a daily basis. It reminds me to “always be humble and kind.” Thank you, officers. You do the unspeakable.
BJ Manuel Winchester
