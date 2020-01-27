For those of you who knew Patti Williams, you will understand my brief story. Patti, who passed away recently, worked for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
I met Patti in the later part of 2016. My father had passed that July. As with all families, it was a very difficult time. My mother was "lost." Then she met Patti. They became friends. She would visit my mother weekly and bring lunch and share her many stories of her family and work, etc. She was truly an angel to my family and I just want to say thank you for coming into our lives.
