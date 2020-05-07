Four years ago a few Handley graduates took it upon themselves to revive and “straighten” up the Handley Archives. The archives had fallen into disarray since the renovation and expansion project at Handley High School.
We met with Principal Dufrene and briefed him on items that were not being properly displayed or maintained and developed a plan.
Under Principal Dufrene’s vision and leadership we accomplished our initial goals under a year. This would not have been possible without his unwavering support. He saw that the history of Handley High School is directly related to HANDLEY PRIDE and that the artifacts needed to be properly displayed not only for the students but also the community.
A great deal of gratitude is owed to Principal Dufrene for what he has done to preserve and grow HANDLEY PRIDE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.