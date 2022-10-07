I am excited to cast my vote for Richard Bell for City Council Ward 1.
I respect Richard’s background in civil engineering and urban planning, his years of service to our country, and his dedication to our community.
Richard has raised three children in Winchester and has had a child in the city schools for the past two decades. Among his local accomplishments, Richard has served on our School Board for seven years, the Green Circle Committee for 12 years, and City Council for two years.
Through his dedicated service, Richard has a daily impact on my life and many of our lives — from the Shihadeh Innovation Center that my son attends to the walking trails my dogs and I enjoy.
Richard’s experience and his calm, rational approach to problem solving make him an excellent council member and a vital asset to our community.
Thank you, Richard!
Shyama Rosenfeld
Winchester
