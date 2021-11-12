Our daughter had a stress test at Winchester Medical Center on Tuesday, Nov 2. They stopped the test and admitted her after she began having chest pain. She was scheduled for more tests and open heart surgery. Our family, including our daughter, was absolutely amazed at the extraordinary care she received from everyone! She said that everyone from nursing staff to the staff who administered tests, dietary and housekeeping staff was always very caring and polite and always asked if she needed anything or had any questions. I (mother) spent time with her in ICU and told everyone that all the staff must be competing for the “Employee of the Year Award” which they all deserve. You often hear negative things about a local hospital, however, there is nothing negative that can be said about our daughter’s experience at Winchester Medical Center. Thank you to all the staff for the excellent care given to our daughter!
Vicki & Gary Pierce
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.