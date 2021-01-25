Thank you volunteers, health care workers
My wife and I were fortunate to get our first dose of the coronavirus vaccine during the week of January 18th, at the Wilkins Athletics Center on the Shenandoah University campus, and we were thrilled about the system and the wonderful personnel who are in place to ensure that vaccinations go as smoothly as possible.
Thank you, thank you, thank you to the many SU volunteers and Valley Health staff that we interacted with during our experience. Everyone was professional, friendly and courteous, and the planning and organization that have so clearly gone into setting up the vaccination site has resulted in a safe, efficient, and seamless operation. We are blessed to live in such a wonderful place.
Mark Zimmerman Frederick County
