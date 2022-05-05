This past weekend, I was blessed with the privilege of riding in the Apple Blossom Festival Parade with three of my colleagues, my sisters in public health, from the Lord Fairfax Health District. The very fact that I was invited to participate in a festival that I had played a role in canceling the last two years speaks to the kindness and grace of the people of Winchester. What I witnessed from the bed of Lord Fairfax's pickup was among the most heartwarming experiences I can recall in a very long time.
Certainly, the parade was overflowing with energetic and extraordinarily talented participants. Even more striking were the myriads of happy, smiling faces I saw along the parade route — faces of men, women, and children, of all ages, races, and ethnicities — enjoying a beautiful late April day, with friendship and fellowship, unfettered by COVID-19. It was as if Winchester were celebrating a glorious spring after emerging from a two-year-long winter.
And all this speaks not just of one city, nor just of one region; what I saw on Saturday was Americans at our best, rejoicing in the blessings of our freedom and the richness of our culture, and Virginia at her best, with her warm and welcoming embrace.
All hail, fair Winchester, to you and your neighbors of the blessed Valley in which you dwell. And thank you again for inviting me back to be part of your happy day!
Dr. Colin Greene
Virginia health commissioner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.