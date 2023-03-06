While passing through Winchester on our way home to Vermont, we spent the night at The Quality Inn. We had dinner at Denny's, which is attached.
At the end of our meal, the waitress informed us that a gentleman who had been sitting nearby had paid for our meals, along with the bill for the father and two sons at the table next to us.
The man had already left so we were unable to thank him. It is so heartwarming to know that despite all the hate and violence in our society, there are people practicing random acts of kindness. I wish I could thank him and tell him I will pay it forward!
Melanie Atwood
Jericho, Vt.
