The title of the front page article struck my eyes: “City police reopen 1975 murder case” and when reading about it, the Peyton Street address even more intrigued me in that I used to visit a close friend who lived in one of those apartments in the 1990s and I had on numerous occasions parked exactly where the detective was pictured in the 1975 photograph, of course having no idea as to what had happened there many years before. I proceeded to locate the address on Google maps and also the 449 N. Cameron St, address where Lenna Robinson’s purse was found. I then listened to the excellent podcast episodes of “Defrost” where Lt. Behan and Detective Smith discussed the case and its evidence. I am so thankful to both of them for reopening this case and that it is getting renewed attention. I truly hope that they are able to solve the mystery of the homicide of Lenna Mae Tuttle Robinson.
JD Curry
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.