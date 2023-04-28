I would like to thank everyone who helped me with my campaign in the special election on April 11 for Gainesboro District's seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. Your support was and is invaluable to me. It was a learning experience, and I will be ready for the general election in November.
To the residents of Gainesboro District who supported and voted for me, thank you for believing that I can be the positive and effective change that Gainesboro and Frederick County need. We have issues that need to be addressed and I am ready.
Thank you again, and I look forward to what comes next. Hopefully you will join me.
Kevin Kenney
Frederick County
