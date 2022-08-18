The Frederick County Fair has ended for 2022.
We, the Board of Directors and volunteers of the fair wish to thank the community for their support of the fair. Everything wasn't perfect, but we had a very successful year.
We want to thank our sponsors and local businesses for their support and help. We thank The Winchester Star for their outstanding coverage of the fair.
Last but not least, thank you to everyone who supported the Frederick County Fair.
Mary Jane Leight
Frederick County
