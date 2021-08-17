Thanking the health care professionals that saved my life
My friends, family and I are giving a standing ovation to the Winchester Wellness Center and Winchester Medical center. They saved my life.
Our praises go to the Angel at the Wellness Center, who found me blue and unresponsive and restored my breath, to Dr. Kofsky and his wonderful team at the cardiovascular center and to all in between. Every EMT, nurse, technician, radiologist, phlebotomist, lab tech, dietitian, transporter and housekeeper. You are my heroes.
We have a most wonderful facility in our town. The care and compassion that was bestowed upon me was overwhelming. It would be impossible to express my gratitude for the second chance at life I have be given.
I pledge to each of you that I will pay forward all the kindness, compassion and grace you have shown me, for the rest of my life.
Thank you and may God bless you and all who you love.
