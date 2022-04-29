I was surprised to read Mr. Barry Creek Creeks April 28 letter to the editor, "Update on Trex's noise reduction efforts."
I’m pleased that changes have been put in place. Thanks, Trex for taking our complaints seriously. It also surprised me that after a few weeks of what seemed an improvement in the noise coming from Trex, we were exposed to a four-day, around the clock bombardment of noise measuring 57 decibels. I’m still trying to get my sleep back to normal.
While 57 decibels is an improvement from 67 decibels, I’m sure that Mr. Creek and anyone else at the Trex management would find this unacceptable at their home. Please note that the offices are at this time across town — you don’t hear the noise. The people who work at the plant go home after their shift, they get a break, but I live here and can not escape the noise.
To Mr. Creek: Thank you sir, for your efforts on our behalf. And please continue to work to contain the noise at the plant and to further reduce the noise levels that impact us daily. This is so very important to our quality of life and personal health.
Winchester
