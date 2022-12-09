Thank you for the front page story celebrating 30 years of service to our community by Winchester Rehabilitation Center. It's not easy to celebrate the need to spend time in a rehabilitation center, but if you do need to go, this is the place.
My husband spent several weeks at the facility in 2017 after suffering two strokes. He went from playing golf everyday — all day — to having to relearn how to stand, walk, speak, and swallow. It was a long and challenging road, but he was able to travel it because of the dedicated, innovative, and encouraging staff at Cork Street.
When my husband was able to return home, I was able to care for him because of the training and encouragement I received from the staff. I had to learn how to do medical procedures to support my husband's recovery — things I never thought I would be able to do. The staff supported each of us in amazing ways, from dealing with insurance to modifying our home for safety and independence.
My husband suffered a third and fatal stroke in 2021. Several of the caring therapists who played such a huge part in allowing my husband to live with me in our home for an additional four years after his first stroke attended his celebration of life service. I shouldn't have been surprised, but I was and greatly moved. Winchester Rehabilitation Center, I celebrate you and thank you from the bottom of my heart!
Debbie Mathis
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.