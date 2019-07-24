As we look to the future of the Dr. Terry Sinclair Health Clinic with our new executive director, Katrina McClure, I want to acknowledge someone without whom it wouldn’t have been possible.
On behalf of the patients, staff, and Board of Directors, I thank Robert “Bob” Gail for his leadership as interim executive director. Bob’s expertise, strength, and commitment to the clinic’s mission made the last four months a productive time that has let Katrina hit the ground running.
A close friend of mine and those on the board, Bob came out of his well-earned retirement from a successful career in executive management to manage the clinic during this time of transition. Beyond simply making sure the trains ran on time, Bob led our team in transitioning patients to Medicaid, submitting competitive grants, and spreading the vision of the clinic to other organizations and all those in the Shenandoah Valley.
Bob’s service has ensured that the future of our clinic and those who depend on us remains bright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.