As a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Respect Life Ministry, I would like to thank the Winchester Star for publishing the photograph of our group boarding the bus for the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. Although the purpose of our ministry is to promote and support the sanctity of all human life from conception to natural death, the focus of the March for Life was to bring attention to the 60 million babies killed in their mothers' wombs in the United States since 1973. The wording next to the picture referred to the March as, "the annual anti-abortion rights rally." Since abortion supporters are always referred to in the positive as "pro-choice," I feel that, in all fairness, abortion opponents should also be referred to in the positive as "pro-life." Unless, of course, you want to use the negative in both cases, in which the terms "anti-life" and "anti-abortion" would be used.
Joanne Seale
Frederick County
It's always amazed me how liberals are for abortion but against the death penalty. They'd rather kill innocent babies instead of violent criminals.
