I wanted to thank The Winchester Star and especially Josh Janney for providing information about the April 8 meeting of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors regarding the Shentel conditional-use permit for a 150-foot monopole cell tower. The information Josh provided allowed me to send in my comments via email instead of simply inputting my comments on the county website. This allowed me to provide additional information including photos and maps that helped explain my position regarding the proposed cell tower more effectively. Given the current COVID-19 situation, I wanted to be able to provide my comments without potentially exposing myself or others to the virus. Thanks to The Star and Josh Janney for helping the residents of Frederick County stay informed and heard during this period of social distancing.
Dan Oman
Stephens City
