Heartfelt thanks to the community including businesses, our local paper, restaurants, and church members for rummage items, raffle items, gift certificates, food, attendance and volunteer hours that made a successful event. Just two weeks ago, we at the First Presbyterian Church were made aware of a meat need from our neighbor, Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) one block over on Kent Street. A Meat the Need CCAP Campaign was formed, and an event popped up and was held this past Friday and Saturday at the church.
An outpouring of love resulted in monetary donations, raffle sales, rummage and food sales. We will be able to feed approximately 140 families each month for the next three months or 420 families who will get meat from our quickly planned fundraiser. Amazing!
Donations are still being accepted and can be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA, 22601, memo: CCAP Meat the Need Campaign.
Matthew 25:35 | For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat ...
Blessings,
Pam Brannon
Elder, First Presbyterian Church
